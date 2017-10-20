Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOFL.MX)
KOFL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
135.54MXN
20 Oct 2017
135.54MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$135.54
$135.54
Open
$134.10
$134.10
Day's High
$137.21
$137.21
Day's Low
$134.10
$134.10
Volume
695,035
695,035
Avg. Vol
667,598
667,598
52-wk High
$161.02
$161.02
52-wk Low
$124.00
$124.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Fernandez Carbajal
|63
|2001
|Chairman of the Board
|
John Anthony Santa Maria Otazua
|60
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Hector Jesus Trevino Gutierrez
|60
|1993
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Tanya Avellan Pinoargote
|51
|2014
|Director of Sales, Planning and Information Technology
|
Raymundo Yutani Vela
|59
|2014
|Director of Human Resources
