Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)
KORDS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.35TRY
17 Oct 2017
7.35TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.18TL (+2.51%)
0.18TL (+2.51%)
Prev Close
7.17TL
7.17TL
Open
7.20TL
7.20TL
Day's High
7.35TL
7.35TL
Day's Low
7.16TL
7.16TL
Volume
1,993,927
1,993,927
Avg. Vol
999,375
999,375
52-wk High
9.09TL
9.09TL
52-wk Low
5.51TL
5.51TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cenk Alper
|48
|2017
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Ali Caliskan
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Baris Oran
|42
|Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors
|
Volkan Ozkan
|39
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Abdulkadir Toplu
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer/Executive Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)