Edition:
United States

Korian SA (KORI.PA)

KORI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

28.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.50 (+1.81%)
Prev Close
€27.59
Open
€27.70
Day's High
€28.15
Day's Low
€27.43
Volume
111,483
Avg. Vol
124,233
52-wk High
€32.13
52-wk Low
€23.76

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christian Chautard

63 2015 Chairman of the Board

Sophie Boissard

47 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Denormandie

2015 Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Laurent Lemaire

78 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Cecile Jolly

Member of the Executive Committee - Director of Group Communication, CSR and Operational Marketing
» More People

Korian SA News

» More KORI.PA News