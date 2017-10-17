Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)
KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
31.06TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.74TL (-2.33%)
Prev Close
31.80TL
Open
32.06TL
Day's High
32.12TL
Day's Low
31.06TL
Volume
1,480,089
Avg. Vol
3,209,155
52-wk High
37.22TL
52-wk Low
14.84TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hayrullah Dagistan
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ismet Sivrioglu
|2005
|General Manager
|
Arif Yalcin
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ozlem Ozdemir
|Vice General Manager - Finance
|
Zafer Kara
|2007
|Vice General Manager - Technical