KPIT Technologies Ltd (KPIT.NS)
KPIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
126.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs127.90
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs128.85
Day's Low
Rs125.30
Volume
170,796
Avg. Vol
1,682,977
52-wk High
Rs147.30
52-wk Low
Rs104.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. B. Pandit
|65
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Kishor Patil
|53
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anil Patwardhan
|56
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Sneha Padve
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sachin Tikekar
|47
|2011
|Whole Time Director