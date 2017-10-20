Edition:
Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN.AS)

KPN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

2.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€2.96
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
12,645,074
52-wk High
€3.15
52-wk Low
€2.51

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Duco Sickinghe

59 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Eelco Blok

59 2011 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Derk Haank

63 2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jan de Jager

48 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Jos Donvil

54 2012 Chief Executive Officer of BASE Company
Koninklijke KPN NV News

