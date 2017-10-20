Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN.AS)
KPN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
2.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
2.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€2.96
€2.96
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
12,645,074
12,645,074
52-wk High
€3.15
€3.15
52-wk Low
€2.51
€2.51
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Duco Sickinghe
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Eelco Blok
|59
|2011
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Derk Haank
|63
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jan de Jager
|48
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Jos Donvil
|54
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer of BASE Company
- UPDATE 2-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor
- BRIEF-KPN names Maximo Ibarra to succeed Eelco Blok as CEO
- KPN names Maximo Ibarra to replace Eelco Blok as CEO in 2018
- BRIEF-KPN to acquire QSight IT