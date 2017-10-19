KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)
KPRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
714.15INR
19 Oct 2017
714.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.40 (-1.84%)
Rs-13.40 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs727.55
Rs727.55
Open
Rs739.90
Rs739.90
Day's High
Rs739.90
Rs739.90
Day's Low
Rs710.00
Rs710.00
Volume
9,106
9,106
Avg. Vol
27,182
27,182
52-wk High
Rs884.00
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs502.50
Rs502.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Ramasamy
|64
|Wholetime Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Murugappan
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
C. Anandakrishnan
|35
|2011
|President - Processing Unit, Executive Director
|
P. Kandaswamy
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Nataraj
|55
|2007
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director