Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)
KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
258.00INR
19 Oct 2017
258.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.95 (-2.25%)
Rs-5.95 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs263.95
Rs263.95
Open
Rs260.05
Rs260.05
Day's High
Rs264.00
Rs264.00
Day's Low
Rs255.50
Rs255.50
Volume
5,175
5,175
Avg. Vol
54,567
54,567
52-wk High
Rs297.90
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35
Rs138.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Kirloskar
|56
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Chittranjan Mate
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sandeep Phadnis
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rama Kirloskar
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Rakesh Mohan
|2017
|Additional Director