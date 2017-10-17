Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMA.IS)
KRDMA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
2.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-0.74%)
-0.02TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
2.72TL
2.72TL
Open
2.75TL
2.75TL
Day's High
2.77TL
2.77TL
Day's Low
2.68TL
2.68TL
Volume
2,697,640
2,697,640
Avg. Vol
4,496,093
4,496,093
52-wk High
3.05TL
3.05TL
52-wk Low
1.20TL
1.20TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mutullah Yolbulan
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kamil Gulec
|2002
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Metin Altan
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Operations
|
Nuvit Gurpinar
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Investments and Technical Affairs
|
M. Ugur Yilmaz
|2015
|General Manager