Edition:
United States

Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA)

KROT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.93BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.93
Open
R$ 18.92
Day's High
R$ 19.18
Day's Low
R$ 18.81
Volume
3,962,000
Avg. Vol
10,199,302
52-wk High
R$ 21.50
52-wk Low
R$ 11.92

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gabriel Mario Rodrigues

84 2014 Chairman of the Board

Rodrigo Calvo Galindo

40 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia

74 2009 Vice Chairman of the Board

Frederico do Casal Ribeiro de Brito e Abreu

38 2012 Chief Financial Officer

Maron Marcel Guimaraes

Chief Administrative Officer
» More People

Kroton Educacional SA News

» More KROT3.SA News