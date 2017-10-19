Kesoram Industries Ltd (KSRM.NS)
KSRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
132.40INR
19 Oct 2017
132.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.00 (+0.76%)
Rs1.00 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs131.40
Rs131.40
Open
Rs131.80
Rs131.80
Day's High
Rs133.05
Rs133.05
Day's Low
Rs131.55
Rs131.55
Volume
93,745
93,745
Avg. Vol
290,802
290,802
52-wk High
Rs188.40
Rs188.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.45
Rs117.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Basant Birla
|92
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Manjushree Khaitan
|58
|2013
|Vice Chairperson of the Board
|
Tridib Das
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Gautam Ganguli
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sudip Banerjee
|57
|2014
|Additional Director