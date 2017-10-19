Edition:
United States

Kesoram Industries Ltd (KSRM.NS)

KSRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.00 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs131.40
Open
Rs131.80
Day's High
Rs133.05
Day's Low
Rs131.55
Volume
93,745
Avg. Vol
290,802
52-wk High
Rs188.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Basant Birla

92 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Manjushree Khaitan

58 2013 Vice Chairperson of the Board

Tridib Das

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director

Gautam Ganguli

2011 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sudip Banerjee

57 2014 Additional Director
Kesoram Industries Ltd News

