Edition:
United States

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.BO)

KTKM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,079.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.05 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,097.40
Open
Rs1,110.00
Day's High
Rs1,110.00
Day's Low
Rs1,071.00
Volume
15,326
Avg. Vol
151,428
52-wk High
Rs1,114.35
52-wk Low
Rs692.40

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shankar Acharya

71 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Uday Kotak

58 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Bina Chandarana

2016 Senior Executive Vice President, Secretary

Dipak Gupta

56 2011 Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director

Mark Newman

50 2015 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd News

» More KTKM.BO News