Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS)
KTKM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,077.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shankar Acharya
|71
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Uday Kotak
|58
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Bina Chandarana
|2016
|Senior Executive Vice President, Secretary
|
Dipak Gupta
|56
|2011
|Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director
|
Mark Newman
|50
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Bandhan Bank appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & co as lead managers for IPO
- India's Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 mln share sale to institutions
- BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts interest rate cut by 50 bps on savings account balances between 10 mln rupees - 50 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Narbada Gems and Jewellery approves to avail 50 mln rupees from Kotak Mahindra Bank
- BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank has made more than needed provisions on accounts taken to bankruptcy