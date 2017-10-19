Kushal Ltd (KUSH.BO)
KUSH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
118.70INR
19 Oct 2017
118.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+1.98%)
Rs2.30 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
Rs116.40
Rs116.40
Open
Rs118.70
Rs118.70
Day's High
Rs118.70
Rs118.70
Day's Low
Rs118.70
Rs118.70
Volume
24,690
24,690
Avg. Vol
92,100
92,100
52-wk High
Rs305.55
Rs305.55
52-wk Low
Rs105.55
Rs105.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sandeep Agrawal
|Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director
|
Vimal Shah
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mittali Christachary
|2015
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kushal Agrawal
|2017
|Additional Executive Director
|
Manoj Agrawal
|2016
|Additional Executive Director