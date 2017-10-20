Edition:
Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)

KXS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

67.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.20 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
$67.17
Open
$67.50
Day's High
$68.25
Day's Low
$66.88
Volume
82,997
Avg. Vol
101,971
52-wk High
$91.98
52-wk Low
$56.47

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Douglas Colbeth

60 2016 Chairman of the Board

John Sicard

53 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Richard Monkman

Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Corporate Services

Jeffrey Johnson

2012 Executive Vice President - Global Operations

David Kelly

2014 Executive Vice President - Professional Services
Kinaxis Inc News