Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO)
L.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
68.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Galen Weston
|44
|2017
|Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Sarah Davis
|49
|2016
|President
|
Richard Dufresne
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jocyanne Bourdeau
|2016
|Corporate Executive
|
Barry Columb
|2014
|President - President’s Choice Financial
- Canadian grocery chain Loblaw cuts 500 jobs; to reinvest in e-commerce
- BRIEF-President's Choice Bank announced mutual agreement to end 20-yr relationship with CIBC
- Canada's CIBC launches new brand, winds down Loblaw partnership
- UPDATE 2-Loblaw sees challenges from lower drug prices, higher wages