Edition:
United States

Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO)

L.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

68.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.39 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$68.59
Open
$68.67
Day's High
$68.87
Day's Low
$67.93
Volume
392,281
Avg. Vol
604,253
52-wk High
$78.87
52-wk Low
$62.33

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Galen Weston

44 2017 Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Davis

49 2016 President

Richard Dufresne

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Jocyanne Bourdeau

2016 Corporate Executive

Barry Columb

2014 President - President’s Choice Financial
» More People

Loblaw Companies Ltd News

» More L.TO News