Liberty Two Degrees (L2DJ.J)
L2DJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
858.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
858.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
25.00 (+3.00%)
25.00 (+3.00%)
Prev Close
833.00
833.00
Open
840.00
840.00
Day's High
858.00
858.00
Day's Low
835.00
835.00
Volume
1,117,737
1,117,737
Avg. Vol
366,602
366,602
52-wk High
1,200.00
1,200.00
52-wk Low
820.00
820.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mthandazo Moyo
|54
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Amelia Beattie
|46
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
John Sturgeon
|64
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Jill Parratt
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Wolf Cesman
|74
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director