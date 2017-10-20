Edition:
Liberty Two Degrees (L2DJ.J)

L2DJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

858.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

25.00 (+3.00%)
Prev Close
833.00
Open
840.00
Day's High
858.00
Day's Low
835.00
Volume
1,117,737
Avg. Vol
366,602
52-wk High
1,200.00
52-wk Low
820.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mthandazo Moyo

54 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Amelia Beattie

46 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

John Sturgeon

64 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director

Jill Parratt

2016 Company Secretary

Wolf Cesman

74 2016 Non-Executive Independent Director
Liberty Two Degrees News

