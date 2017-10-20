Edition:
United States

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)

LABB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

22.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$22.98
Open
$22.78
Day's High
$23.19
Day's Low
$22.73
Volume
852,800
Avg. Vol
2,197,589
52-wk High
$25.47
52-wk Low
$18.67

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rodrigo Alonso Herrera Aspra

47 2016 Chairman of the Board, Independent Director

Maximo Juda

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Zamora Galland

2015 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Marco Sparvieri

2015 Executive Vice-President of Global Sales

Alejandro Baston Patino

50 2015 Vice-President of International and Sales Development
Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV News

