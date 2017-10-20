Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)
LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+1.51%)
$0.03 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$1.99
$1.99
Open
$2.00
$2.00
Day's High
$2.04
$2.04
Day's Low
$1.94
$1.94
Volume
2,486,323
2,486,323
Avg. Vol
1,182,265
1,182,265
52-wk High
$2.04
$2.04
52-wk Low
$0.52
$0.52
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
George Ireland
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
John Kanellitsas
|52
|2016
|President, Director
|
W. Thomas Hodgson
|62
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Eduard Epshtein
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Franco Mignacco
|2015
|Director; President - Minera Exar S.A.
- BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
- BRIEF-Lithium Americas Says Gary Cohn appointed independent director
- BRIEF-Lithium Americas appoints Wang Xiaoshen, Jonathan Evans as independent directors
- BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium