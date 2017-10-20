Edition:
Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)

LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$1.99
Open
$2.00
Day's High
$2.04
Day's Low
$1.94
Volume
2,486,323
Avg. Vol
1,182,265
52-wk High
$2.04
52-wk Low
$0.52

People

Name Age Since Current Position

George Ireland

2016 Chairman of the Board

John Kanellitsas

52 2016 President, Director

W. Thomas Hodgson

62 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Eduard Epshtein

2008 Chief Financial Officer

Franco Mignacco

2015 Director; President - Minera Exar S.A.
