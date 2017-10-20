Edition:
Lojas Americanas SA (LAME4.SA)

LAME4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.58BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.19 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.39
Open
R$ 18.36
Day's High
R$ 18.79
Day's Low
R$ 18.36
Volume
2,759,900
Avg. Vol
4,971,889
52-wk High
R$ 21.49
52-wk Low
R$ 13.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira

69 1992 Chairman of the Board

Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez

55 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board of Directors

Murilo dos Santos Correa

53 Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Flavio de Almeida Serapiao

47 Chief Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Celso Alves Ferreira Louro

63 2004 Member of the Executive Board
Lojas Americanas SA News

