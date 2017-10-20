Edition:
United States

Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)

LAND.L on London Stock Exchange

975.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
988.00
Open
992.50
Day's High
997.00
Day's Low
974.00
Volume
3,116,262
Avg. Vol
2,262,866
52-wk High
1,217.07
52-wk Low
964.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alison Carnwath

64 2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Robert Noel

52 2012 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Martin Greenslade

51 2005 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Timothy Ashby

54 2015 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary

Colette O'Shea

48 2013 Managing Director - London Portfolio
» More People

Land Securities Group PLC News

» More LAND.L News