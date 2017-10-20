Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)
LAND.L on London Stock Exchange
975.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
975.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.00 (-1.32%)
-13.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
988.00
988.00
Open
992.50
992.50
Day's High
997.00
997.00
Day's Low
974.00
974.00
Volume
3,116,262
3,116,262
Avg. Vol
2,262,866
2,262,866
52-wk High
1,217.07
1,217.07
52-wk Low
964.50
964.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alison Carnwath
|64
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Robert Noel
|52
|2012
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Martin Greenslade
|51
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Timothy Ashby
|54
|2015
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Colette O'Shea
|48
|2013
|Managing Director - London Portfolio