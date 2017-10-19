Edition:
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)

LART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,139.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.65 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs1,141.40
Open
Rs1,143.00
Day's High
Rs1,147.05
Day's Low
Rs1,137.00
Volume
264,888
Avg. Vol
1,892,911
52-wk High
Rs1,250.50
52-wk Low
Rs863.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Naik

74 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

S. Subrahmanyan

57 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director

R. Shankar Raman

58 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director

Subramanian Sarma

2015 Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, Executive Director

Shailendra Roy

64 2013 Senior Executive Vice President - Power, Heavy Engineering & Defence, Whole-time Director
Larsen & Toubro Ltd News

