Laurus Labs Ltd (LAUL.NS)
LAUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
544.50INR
19 Oct 2017
544.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-0.48%)
Rs-2.60 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs547.10
Rs547.10
Open
Rs552.00
Rs552.00
Day's High
Rs552.00
Rs552.00
Day's Low
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
Volume
10,354
10,354
Avg. Vol
97,826
97,826
52-wk High
Rs640.00
Rs640.00
52-wk Low
Rs418.90
Rs418.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
M.Venu Gopala Rao
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Satyanarayana Chava
|55
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Whole time Director
|
Ravikumar V
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Whole Time Director
|
GSR Anjaneyulu
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Supply Chain Management
|
V. Uma Maheswer Rao
|Executive Vice President - API R&D