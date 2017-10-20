Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)
LBHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,067.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
37.00 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
11,030.00
Open
11,222.00
Day's High
11,222.00
Day's Low
11,021.00
Volume
717,920
Avg. Vol
612,239
52-wk High
12,491.00
52-wk Low
9,763.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacko Maree
|61
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Munro
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Casper Troskie
|53
|2010
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Seelan Gobalsamy
|2017
|Chief Executive – Emerging Markets
|
John Maxwell
|2015
|Chief Executive – Individual Arrangements
- UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Liberty to slow expansion, focus on margins in turnaround drive
- BRIEF-Liberty Holdings sees HY HEPS between 546.9 - 613.5 cents
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's Liberty CEO leaves after board clash
- South Africa's Liberty names Standard Bank's Munro as CEO
- BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately