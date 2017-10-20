Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L)
LCL.L on London Stock Exchange
126.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
126.50
Open
127.40
Day's High
128.30
Day's Low
125.70
Volume
8,784,248
Avg. Vol
11,714,743
52-wk High
141.50
52-wk Low
110.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Kelly
|69
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jim Mullen
|46
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Carl Leaver
|49
|2016
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Bowtell
|48
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Geoff Mason
|Company Secretary