Edition:
United States

La Comer SAB de CV (LCMRUBC.MX)

LCMRUBC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

18.30MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$18.29
Open
$17.95
Day's High
$18.84
Day's Low
$17.94
Volume
252,006
Avg. Vol
547,214
52-wk High
$19.50
52-wk Low
$13.23

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Guillermo Gonzalez Nova

2002 Chairman of the Board

Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui

65 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana

58 2009 Vice Chairman of the Board

Rogelio Garza Garza

2016 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Santiago Garcia Garcia

63 Director, Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana SA de CV
» More People

La Comer SAB de CV News

» More LCMRUBC.MX News