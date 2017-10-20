Edition:
United States

Lectra SA (LECS.PA)

LECS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

27.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€27.10
Open
€27.12
Day's High
€27.55
Day's Low
€27.01
Volume
25,030
Avg. Vol
38,230
52-wk High
€30.00
52-wk Low
€14.92

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andre Harari

69 2002 Chairman of the Board

Daniel Harari

60 2002 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Olivier Du Chesnay

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Corinne Barbot-Morales

Director for Spain

Fabio Canali

Director for Italy
Lectra SA News

