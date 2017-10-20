Lectra SA (LECS.PA)
LECS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
27.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€27.10
Open
€27.12
Day's High
€27.55
Day's Low
€27.01
Volume
25,030
Avg. Vol
38,230
52-wk High
€30.00
52-wk Low
€14.92
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andre Harari
|69
|2002
|Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Harari
|60
|2002
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Olivier Du Chesnay
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Corinne Barbot-Morales
|Director for Spain
|
Fabio Canali
|Director for Italy
- BRIEF-Lectra and Faurecia renew their partnership agreement
- BRIEF-Lectra appoints Olivier du Chesnay as CFO
- BRIEF-Lectra H1 net income rises to 12.7 million euros
- BRIEF-Lectra accelerated bookbuilding priced at EUR 24/share - SocGen CIB
- BRIEF-Lectra announces successful disposal by André Harari of entire stake