Leifheit AG (LEIG.DE)

LEIG.DE on Xetra

30.66EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.13 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€30.53
Open
€30.50
Day's High
€31.03
Day's Low
€30.50
Volume
8,471
Avg. Vol
13,165
52-wk High
€37.60
52-wk Low
€27.47

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Helmut Zahn

2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Radke

55 2014 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Karsten Schmidt

2016 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ivo Huhmann

47 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Ansgar Lengeling

50 2017 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
Leifheit AG News