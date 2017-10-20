Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)
LGEN.L on London Stock Exchange
268.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.30 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
266.30
Open
267.00
Day's High
269.00
Day's Low
266.60
Volume
16,012,623
Avg. Vol
14,796,887
52-wk High
279.90
52-wk Low
204.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Kingman
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nigel Wilson
|58
|2012
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Stuart Davies
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Mark Zinkula
|47
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer - Legal & General Investment Management, Executive Director
|
Geoffrey Timms
|2010
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Legal & General to fund prime birmingham build to rent development site for 53 mln stg
- BRIEF-Legal & General provides 120 million stg in debt for HS1 rail purchase
- BRIEF-UK's plumbing industry pension scheme completes 560 mln stg bulk annuity with L&G-adviser
- Pension Insurance Corp, L&G top bulk annuity writers in H1 2017-Aon Hewitt
- Prudential merges UK fund management with insurance in cost drive