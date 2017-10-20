Edition:
Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)

LHN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

49.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.53 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
€48.88
Open
€49.15
Day's High
€49.62
Day's Low
€49.03
Volume
485,225
Avg. Vol
274,731
52-wk High
€57.09
52-wk Low
€46.52

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Beat Hess

67 2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors (Statutory Chairman)

Bruno Lafont

61 2015 Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Eric Olsen

53 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Ron Wirahadiraksa

57 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Urs Bleisch

57 2014 Member of the Executive Committee, responsible Performance and Cost
Lafargeholcim Ltd News

