Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)
LHN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
49.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
49.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.53 (+1.08%)
€0.53 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
€48.88
€48.88
Open
€49.15
€49.15
Day's High
€49.62
€49.62
Day's Low
€49.03
€49.03
Volume
485,225
485,225
Avg. Vol
274,731
274,731
52-wk High
€57.09
€57.09
52-wk Low
€46.52
€46.52
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Beat Hess
|67
|2016
|Chairman of the Board of Directors (Statutory Chairman)
|
Bruno Lafont
|61
|2015
|Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Eric Olsen
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Ron Wirahadiraksa
|57
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Urs Bleisch
|57
|2014
|Member of the Executive Committee, responsible Performance and Cost