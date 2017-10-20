Edition:
United States

Linde AG (LING.DE)

LING.DE on Xetra

178.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€5.60 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
€173.35
Open
€172.85
Day's High
€178.95
Day's Low
€172.15
Volume
1,251,260
Avg. Vol
458,711
52-wk High
€179.70
52-wk Low
€144.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wolfgang Reitzle

68 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Aldo Belloni

67 2016 Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Diekmann

62 2003 Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Hans-Dieter Katte

59 2003 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Sven Schneider

51 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Linde AG News

