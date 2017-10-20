Edition:
United States

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV (LIVEPOLC1.MX)

LIVEPOLC1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

135.88MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.34 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
$136.22
Open
$139.80
Day's High
$140.17
Day's Low
$135.19
Volume
1,396,507
Avg. Vol
585,056
52-wk High
$208.90
52-wk Low
$130.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Max David Michel

2004 Chairman

Enrique Bremond

Honorary Chairman of the Board

Graciano Guichard Michel

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales and Director

Madeleine Bremond Santacruz

2003 Vice Chairman of the Board

Miguel Guichard

Vice Chairman of the Board
» More People

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV News

» More LIVEPOLC1.MX News