Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)
LNA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
60.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
60.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.42 (+0.70%)
€0.42 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
€60.10
€60.10
Open
€59.98
€59.98
Day's High
€60.52
€60.52
Day's Low
€59.98
€59.98
Volume
12,251
12,251
Avg. Vol
14,946
14,946
52-wk High
€68.60
€68.60
52-wk Low
€31.70
€31.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Paul Siret
|1992
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Damien Billard
|2009
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance, Director
|
Willy Siret
|2009
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Operations, Director
|
Xavier Dejardins
|1992
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Corporate Development, Director
|
Daniel Braud
|2011
|Independent Member of the Board