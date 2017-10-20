Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)
LNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
78.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
78.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.13%)
$-0.10 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$79.08
$79.08
Open
$79.33
$79.33
Day's High
$79.48
$79.48
Day's Low
$78.76
$78.76
Volume
79,266
79,266
Avg. Vol
152,328
152,328
52-wk High
$80.29
$80.29
52-wk Low
$47.00
$47.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Frank Hasenfratz
|82
|2002
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jim Jarrell
|2004
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Linda Hasenfratz
|50
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Dale Schneider
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brian Ahlborn
|2016
|Group President - Linamar Machining and Assembly Canada/USA Group/ Europe Group
