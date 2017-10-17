Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)
LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
54.85TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.05TL (+0.09%)
Prev Close
54.80TL
Open
54.80TL
Day's High
55.50TL
Day's Low
54.40TL
Volume
16,616
Avg. Vol
51,704
52-wk High
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.06TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Tekbulut
|Chairman of the Board
|
M. Bugra Koyuncu
|2012
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Murat Erkurt
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Gulnur Anlas
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board - Financial and Legal
|
Hatice Akar
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board - Operations, Human Resources, Quality and Foundation