Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)
LOOK.L on London Stock Exchange
107.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
107.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-2.71%)
-3.00 (-2.71%)
Prev Close
110.75
110.75
Open
111.75
111.75
Day's High
112.00
112.00
Day's Low
107.00
107.00
Volume
200,035
200,035
Avg. Vol
545,361
545,361
52-wk High
136.68
136.68
52-wk Low
96.25
96.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Phil White
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Bruce
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Robin Gregson
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nigel McMinn
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
G. MacGeekie
|2011
|Company Secretary