Laird PLC (LRD.L)
LRD.L on London Stock Exchange
145.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
145.50
Open
146.25
Day's High
146.50
Day's Low
145.00
Volume
657,402
Avg. Vol
998,930
52-wk High
157.50
52-wk Low
95.12
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Read
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anthony Quinlan
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kevin Dangerfield
|49
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
J. G. Plessis
|2015
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Paula Bell
|47
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director