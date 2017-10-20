Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)
LRE.L on London Stock Exchange
672.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
672.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.50 (+0.83%)
5.50 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
666.50
666.50
Open
670.50
670.50
Day's High
673.00
673.00
Day's Low
668.00
668.00
Volume
379,057
379,057
Avg. Vol
404,574
404,574
52-wk High
775.00
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00
608.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Clarke
|56
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Alexander Maloney
|44
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Elaine Whelan
|42
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Gregory
|2014
|Group Chief Underwriting Officer
|
Christopher Head
|49
|2012
|Company Secretary
- Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes
- Hiscox estimates $150 million net claims from Harvey
- BRIEF-Insurer Lancashire makes underwriting appointments
- Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey
- UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey