London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)
LSE.L on London Stock Exchange
3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-29.00 (-0.75%)
-29.00 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
3,878.00
3,878.00
Open
3,894.00
3,894.00
Day's High
3,898.00
3,898.00
Day's Low
3,841.00
3,841.00
Volume
969,876
969,876
Avg. Vol
704,449
704,449
52-wk High
4,069.00
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00
2,611.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Brydon
|71
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Xavier Rolet
|57
|2009
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Warren
|62
|2012
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Raffaele Jerusalmi
|55
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Director - Capital Markets, Executive Director
|
Suneel Bakhshi
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd
