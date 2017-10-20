Alten SA (LTEN.PA)
LTEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.24 (-0.32%)
€-0.24 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€74.82
€74.82
Open
€74.93
€74.93
Day's High
€75.19
€75.19
Day's Low
€74.16
€74.16
Volume
30,707
30,707
Avg. Vol
33,229
33,229
52-wk High
€82.06
€82.06
52-wk Low
€58.60
€58.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Azoulay
|56
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee
|
Bruno Benoliel
|49
|Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Information Technology and Legal Affairs
|
Gerald Attia
|51
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Commercial Development, Structured Projects and International Zone 2, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Director
|
Olivier Granger
|Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International Zone 1
|
Pierre Marcel
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer- Alten Tecnologies France and Solutions subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee
- BRIEF-Alten said on conference call that margin should get back to 10 percent
- BRIEF-Alten CFO says some banking sector clients in UK decided to freeze investments
- BRIEF-Alten H1 operating profit from ordinary activities rises to 92.6 million euros
- BRIEF-Alten H1 revenue raises at 983.7 million euros
- BRIEF-Alten H1 revenue rises to 983.7 million euros