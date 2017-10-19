L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)
LTFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
204.95INR
19 Oct 2017
204.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-1.21%)
Rs-2.50 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs207.45
Rs207.45
Open
Rs207.00
Rs207.00
Day's High
Rs207.65
Rs207.65
Day's Low
Rs203.45
Rs203.45
Volume
935,335
935,335
Avg. Vol
5,926,946
5,926,946
52-wk High
Rs212.90
Rs212.90
52-wk Low
Rs80.95
Rs80.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shailesh Haribhakti
|61
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sachinn Joshi
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Suneet Maheshwari
|Managing Director & Chief Executive of L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited
|
Apurva Rathod
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dinanath Dubhashi
|2016
|Deputy Managing Director, Whole Time Director
- BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct
- BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments
- BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct