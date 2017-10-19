Edition:
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)

LTFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

204.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs207.45
Open
Rs207.00
Day's High
Rs207.65
Day's Low
Rs203.45
Volume
935,335
Avg. Vol
5,926,946
52-wk High
Rs212.90
52-wk Low
Rs80.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shailesh Haribhakti

61 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sachinn Joshi

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Suneet Maheshwari

Managing Director & Chief Executive of L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited

Apurva Rathod

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Dinanath Dubhashi

2016 Deputy Managing Director, Whole Time Director
