LT Foods Ltd (LTOL.NS)
LTOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
66.50INR
19 Oct 2017
66.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.53%)
Rs0.35 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs66.15
Rs66.15
Open
Rs66.15
Rs66.15
Day's High
Rs67.50
Rs67.50
Day's Low
Rs65.85
Rs65.85
Volume
223,113
223,113
Avg. Vol
560,939
560,939
52-wk High
Rs84.70
Rs84.70
52-wk Low
Rs21.51
Rs21.51
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Arora
|53
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Monika Jaggia
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ashwani Arora
|45
|2007
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Surinder Arora
|49
|2007
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Gokul Patnaik
|2016
|Additional Director