Edition:
United States

Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)

LUC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
$2.35
Open
$2.36
Day's High
$2.36
Day's Low
$2.30
Volume
128,851
Avg. Vol
306,231
52-wk High
$4.21
52-wk Low
$2.28

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lukas Lundin

59 2010 Chairman of the Board

William Lamb

45 2010 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Glenn Kondo

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Lecour

2014 Vice-President - Legal, Corporate Secretary

John Armstrong

2013 Vice President - Mineral Resources
» More People

Lucara Diamond Corp News

» More LUC.TO News