Edition:
United States

Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)

LUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
$5.24
Open
$5.16
Day's High
$5.20
Day's Low
$5.06
Volume
27,683
Avg. Vol
48,361
52-wk High
$6.50
52-wk Low
$4.59

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ronald Hochstein

55 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Alessandro Bitelli

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance

Chester See

2016 Vice President - Finance

Sheila Colman

2015 Vice President - Legal, Corporate Secretary

Anthony George

2015 Vice President - Project Development
» More People

Lundin Gold Inc News

» More LUG.TO News