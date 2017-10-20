Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)
LUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.76%)
$-0.04 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
$5.24
$5.24
Open
$5.16
$5.16
Day's High
$5.20
$5.20
Day's Low
$5.06
$5.06
Volume
27,683
27,683
Avg. Vol
48,361
48,361
52-wk High
$6.50
$6.50
52-wk Low
$4.59
$4.59
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ronald Hochstein
|55
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Alessandro Bitelli
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance
|
Chester See
|2016
|Vice President - Finance
|
Sheila Colman
|2015
|Vice President - Legal, Corporate Secretary
|
Anthony George
|2015
|Vice President - Project Development
- BRIEF-Lundin Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.01
- BRIEF-Lundin Gold draws $150 mln under project financing package
- BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
- BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces US$400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
- BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc Q1 loss per share $0.05