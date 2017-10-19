Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVLS.NS)
LVLS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.05INR
19 Oct 2017
153.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.85 (+0.56%)
Rs0.85 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs152.20
Rs152.20
Open
Rs152.10
Rs152.10
Day's High
Rs154.00
Rs154.00
Day's Low
Rs152.00
Rs152.00
Volume
205,702
205,702
Avg. Vol
791,287
791,287
52-wk High
Rs210.00
Rs210.00
52-wk Low
Rs125.05
Rs125.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Manjunath
|2017
|Part-time Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Parthasarathi Mukherjee
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
N. Venkatesh
|
N. Ramanathan
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. V. S. Sridhar
|2016
|Chief Risk Officer
- India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank CEO sees bad loan additions falling sharply
- BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank CFO N S Venkatesh resigns
- BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Sept qtr profit down about 84 pct
- BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank revises 1 year MCLR to 9.35 pct
- BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank to raise funds for an amount up to 8 bln rupees