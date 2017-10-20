Edition:
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

LVMH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

237.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.30 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
€239.95
Open
€241.30
Day's High
€241.65
Day's Low
€237.10
Volume
614,398
Avg. Vol
608,179
52-wk High
€242.60
52-wk Low
€159.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bernard Arnault

68 1989 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Pierre Gode

72 2015 Vice Chairman

Jean-Jacques Guiony

55 2004 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Chantal Gaemperle

54 2007 Group Executive Vice President Human Resources and Synergies, Member of the Executive Committee

Nicolas Bazire

60 Development and Acquisitions, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE News

