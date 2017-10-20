LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)
LXSG.DE on Xetra
68.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
68.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.61 (+2.42%)
€1.61 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
€66.45
€66.45
Open
€66.48
€66.48
Day's High
€68.08
€68.08
Day's Low
€66.42
€66.42
Volume
438,532
438,532
Avg. Vol
306,079
306,079
52-wk High
€70.67
€70.67
52-wk Low
€53.64
€53.64
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rolf Stomberg
|76
|2005
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Matthias Zachert
|49
|2014
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Ralf Sikorski
|55
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Michael Pontzen
|48
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Jens-Christian Blad
|2017
|Head of Corporate Development
