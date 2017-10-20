Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)
MAB.L on London Stock Exchange
247.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
247.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.20%)
-0.50 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
247.80
247.80
Open
246.60
246.60
Day's High
249.00
249.00
Day's Low
243.60
243.60
Volume
256,026
256,026
Avg. Vol
494,141
494,141
52-wk High
293.00
293.00
52-wk Low
218.00
218.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Ivell
|64
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Phil Urban
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive, Director
|
Ronald Robson
|53
|2011
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board - Representative of Piedmont Inc.
|
Tim Jones
|53
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Gregory McMahon
|54
|2013
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
- UPDATE 1-Mitchells & Butlers blames weather as drink sales fall
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 21
- REFILE-Mitchells & Butlers sales up despite poor weather
- BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers says total sales up 3.1 pct year-to-date
- UPDATE 1-Pub company Mitchells & Butlers says consumer confidence still "fragile"