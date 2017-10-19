Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)
MAGM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
175.90INR
19 Oct 2017
175.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-0.34%)
Rs-0.60 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs176.50
Rs176.50
Open
Rs176.25
Rs176.25
Day's High
Rs178.25
Rs178.25
Day's Low
Rs174.15
Rs174.15
Volume
17,924
17,924
Avg. Vol
334,165
334,165
52-wk High
Rs192.00
Rs192.00
52-wk Low
Rs85.50
Rs85.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mayank Poddar
|61
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjay Chamria
|51
|2007
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kailash Baheti
|52
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ashutosh Shukla
|52
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Ram Kalyan Medury
|40
|Chief Information Officer
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp seeks members' nod for scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co