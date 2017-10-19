Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)
MAHH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
386.45INR
19 Oct 2017
386.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs13.75 (+3.69%)
Rs13.75 (+3.69%)
Prev Close
Rs372.70
Rs372.70
Open
Rs374.00
Rs374.00
Day's High
Rs390.00
Rs390.00
Day's Low
Rs374.00
Rs374.00
Volume
47,076
47,076
Avg. Vol
103,787
103,787
52-wk High
Rs490.00
Rs490.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.00
Rs240.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arun Nanda
|66
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Akhila Balachandar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dinesh Shetty
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
S. Krishnan
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Kavinder Singh
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director